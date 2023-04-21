Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,581,000 after buying an additional 326,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

AZN opened at $74.53 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

