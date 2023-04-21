Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $12,657,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,633,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $301.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.11 and a 200 day moving average of $316.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.27 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.