Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuvei by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nuvei by 79.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nuvei by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVEI. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

