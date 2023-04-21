Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

