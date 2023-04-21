Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

