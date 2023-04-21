Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,851 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,714,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene stock opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.23. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

