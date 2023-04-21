Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

