Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

