Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,468 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

