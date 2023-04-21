Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,301 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $115.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

