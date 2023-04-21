Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 27,493 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 339.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 32.5% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Jabil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $81.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,487 shares of company stock worth $4,295,106. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

