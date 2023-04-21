Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,990,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,551,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

ZIM stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $71.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $6.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 125.43%. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.74%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

