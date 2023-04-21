Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,761 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,459,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 288,923 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $4,061,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $2,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $7.90 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.61.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MASS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,622 shares of company stock worth $225,190. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

