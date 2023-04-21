Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 656.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Ryanair Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RYAAY opened at $94.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Further Reading

