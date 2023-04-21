Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

