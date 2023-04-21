Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,147 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

