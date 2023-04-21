Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,004 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

RPTX stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.08. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Repare Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th.

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.