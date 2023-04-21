Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,505 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

