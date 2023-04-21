Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,378 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.94 million, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 455.56%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 50,443 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $785,397.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,131,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,755,166.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 50,443 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $785,397.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,131,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,755,166.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

