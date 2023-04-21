Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 180,163 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

iQIYI Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

