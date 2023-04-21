Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 196,211 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 274,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 379.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 925,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $22.70 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.51%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

