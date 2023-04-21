Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,827 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,827 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

