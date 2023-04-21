Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,216 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

