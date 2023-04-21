Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,819 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,150,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,798,000 after buying an additional 684,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

