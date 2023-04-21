Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Comerica by 12.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,008,000 after acquiring an additional 267,593 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after buying an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

