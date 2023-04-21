Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,914 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QFIN. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after acquiring an additional 740,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108,670.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 310,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 211,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.39.

360 DigiTech Dividend Announcement

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.18). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. Analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

