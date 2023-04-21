Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,760 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.