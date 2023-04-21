Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,011 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

