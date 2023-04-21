Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,065 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after buying an additional 72,794 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 426,224 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

