Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 62,728 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,011 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 62,728 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 361,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 165,613 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 1.0 %

BVN opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

