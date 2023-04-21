Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,327 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Weibo by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

WB opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weibo Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

