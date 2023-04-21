Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 962 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

