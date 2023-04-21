Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

