Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,014,000 after buying an additional 95,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.6 %

SMCI stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.