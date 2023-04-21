Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.86. 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$26.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.00 million for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 1.35%.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

