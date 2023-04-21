Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57. Sysco has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

