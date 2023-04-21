Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Shares Down 0.7%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 87,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 166,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Tailwind International Acquisition Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tailwind International Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,070,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.