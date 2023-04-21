Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,554 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $156.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

