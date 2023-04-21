Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $85.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,235 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

