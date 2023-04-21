Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Trading Up 5.5%

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 65,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 290,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Tempo Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Tempo Automation in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Tempo Automation Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in Tempo Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

