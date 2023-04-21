Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 33,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 51,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

