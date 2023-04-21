The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $414.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $429.00 to $414.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

NYSE:GS opened at $338.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.88.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

