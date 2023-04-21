The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Lowered to $437.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

GS opened at $338.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

