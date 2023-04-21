The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Shares of GS stock opened at $338.71 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

