The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $337.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $337.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $338.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

