The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,182 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 339.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Macerich by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 19,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Macerich Trading Down 2.7 %

Macerich Announces Dividend

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.66%.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Featured Articles

