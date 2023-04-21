Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOST. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of TOST opened at $17.78 on Friday. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at $80,930,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at $80,930,356.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,758 shares of company stock worth $10,081,712 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Toast by 85.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Toast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toast by 844.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 3,399,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

