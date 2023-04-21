Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

