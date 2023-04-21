Traders Buy Large Volume of Ally Financial Put Options (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 39,610 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the typical volume of 24,051 put options.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 133.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 88,215 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 78,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 348,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 66,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.66.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Articles

