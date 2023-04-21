Traders Purchase Large Volume of Globalstar Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 3,956 call options.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,469,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 387,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,966,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,907,000 after acquiring an additional 318,269 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,816 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,318,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 395,088 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

